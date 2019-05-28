On Facebook

What are some ways to encourage greater interaction between children and the elderly?

Limit the children's time on electronic devices and gadgets. Encourage them to help their elderly neighbours in any way they can.

Francis Chong

Play chess.

Chung Fong Wai

Do you think cycling paths inside malls are a good idea? Why or why not?

When you shop, you want to shop in peace and be able to walk anywhere anyhow, and not have to watch out for PMD (riders) or cyclists any time you step out of any shop.

M Feng Zhang

Management will be busy with accident reports. Claiming insurance.

Li Jin Cai

What is the intention of having this in the first place? Sounds like a frivolous venture. The money would have been better spent to make the mall child-and disabled-friendly.

Brown Wong