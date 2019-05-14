On Facebook

Should Singapore and Malaysia file a joint nomination to list hawker culture under Unesco?

A nomination requires time, money and effort. Singapore's intentions were announced many months ago, and I'm sure preparations would have started much earlier. Now that Singapore has formally submitted a bid, Malaysia wants a free ride?

Jechelon Chris

Our hawker culture has evolved to what it is today. It is uniquely Singapore, and different from Penang's.

When I was a young teen, I remember our streets being like Penang's. But now that I am in my 60s, Penang does not have our hawker centres, which have grown up with us.

Helen Choong

I enjoy going to Batu Pahat, Muar, Malacca and even Penang to "makan", but to make a joint submission?

Malaysia is Malaysia.

Singapore is Singapore.

Ang Choon Kiat

Let Malaysia make its own submission. Our hawker cultures are quite different, with each having its own charms. Neither of us copied the other, things just evolved over time. Let's treasure our respective hawker cultures instead of stirring up a storm over minor issues.

Betty Nah

We are two entirely different countries with two entirely different hawker food cultures. Each country should make its own submission. The officials who are suggesting a joint bid have obviously not been in Singapore in the last 20 years.

Nicholas Ong

Should the use of personal mobility devices (PMDs) at void decks be banned?

They should be banned in void decks, corridors and other places where people walk or relax.

Subramanian Balakrishnan

PMDs should be banned from void decks, as well as from HDB blocks that have shops at the first floor, since these usually only have a narrow pathway for pedestrians.

Belinda Tan

Void decks have plenty of blind spots, so PMD users as well as cyclists need to be careful, but more often than not they are rather careless.

Colin Chee

If cyclists can dismount from their bicycles upon reaching the void deck, why shouldn't PMD users do the same?

Gabriel Chia

Void decks are full of pillars and have far too many blind spots, so pedestrians and riders aren't able to see each other. Needless to say, riders should avoid riding at void decks, ban or no ban. Is a law always needed to teach people to behave? Don't be lazy, walking a few more steps won't kill you. Our void decks aren't that big.

M Feng Zhang

Yes, children often run around and play freely here believing that void decks are safe.

Alan Tham

Void decks and common corridors should be for walking only. Riders should push their PMDs across these areas. Residents should not be made to live in fear of serious injury. Too many accidents have already happened.

Jack Tong