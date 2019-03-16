On Facebook

With the increasing use of technology in restaurants, should the service charge be reduced?

If it is self-service, there should not be a service charge. Many new casual restaurants have done away with the 10 per cent service charge.

Betty Nah

Remove the service charge. 10 per cent should be deducted from the bill due to self-service.

Chong Kim Huat

No, I think it should be raised to 20 per cent as there is the cost of maintaining the technology. Hence, consumers need to pay more for the convenience.

Daryl Tan

No. Customers always think self-service means there is no service provided, and they are always referring to waiters. But the staff are still clearing tables, washing utensils and preparing the dishes. This is also a form of service.

Huey H Yap