On Facebook

Is competition the best way to motivate children to play sports?

Competitions are not only about winning. Children can learn to be gracious winners and losers.

Training for a competition instils discipline and perseverance. Even if you're not in favour of competitions, don't deprive others of the chance to learn from the experience.

Yu Wah Tang

Start young and let children enjoy the sport they love.

Affan Ruah Mufcs

Children should be awarded not just when they finish in first place, but also when they display their best behaviour in fair play and sportsmanship.

Yap Thian Beng

Do you think it is time to update the Personal Data Protection Act?

Even under current rules, security guards are still collecting NRICs for safekeeping and people are still ignorant enough to oblige, making a mockery of it.

Margaret Chong

The Personal Data Protection Commission should have the power to make telcos ban local phone numbers that are being used for scams.

Jack Lim