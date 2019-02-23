On Facebook

Should businesses charge less if a customer requests a reduced food portion?

Any price quoted by a business (be it hawkers or restaurants) would have calculated the necessary prices so as to meet their overheads.

The reason they do not charge less for "smaller portions" is there is no profit in doing so. They are running a business, not social welfare.

They are not obliged to charge less just because you don't want so much.

Yi Tian Kwan

With a smaller portion, the hawker still incurs the same expense for dishwashing, electricity, rental, his time and talent etc.

Raw food is just a fraction of his total expenses.

So a smaller portion won't cost substantially less.

Umm Yusof

I ask for a smaller portion since I don't want to waste food, but I don't ask for a reduced price since they also need to support themselves.

Heah Tina

Just sell small, regular and large meals.

Anna Hand

It's a very good suggestion, but portioning can be tricky especially for the hawkers, unless there is a specific quantifier such as weight.

Eu Jin Kang

Hawkers should sell smaller portions of food at lower prices by default. Diners can always order extra portions or items, and pay additional amounts for them.

Abraham Jacob