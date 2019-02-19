On Facebook

What new tourist attractions and activities should Singapore offer?

Bring in major niche sporting events that resonate with our youth and which take advantage of our unique destination features to entice the organisers.

Examples include ultimate frisbee played at the Padang, floorball played in Orchard Road, cross-country run held in Pulau Ubin, and e-sports events held at one of the major malls.

Lionel Teo

We should broaden the use of WeChat Pay and Alipay to tap into the Chinese market - our top source of tourist earnings.

KP Tan

Should companies be given a quota to hire people with disabilities?

Maybe tie the foreign worker quota with disabled local worker numbers to encourage companies in need of manpower to also hire this group of workers.

Edwin Chua

I don't agree with implementing a quota for hiring people with disabilities. There are certain jobs that are not suitable for this group of people and so, some companies do not have positions suitable for them. I feel the current system of providing incentives and rewards to encourage employers to hire workers with disabilities is the right way to go.

Kok Siong

Should attempted suicide be decriminalised?

People with suicidal tendencies are likely to engage in riskier activities if suicide is an offence, with the mindset that "I have to succeed or I will be penalised". However, if suicide cases are seen as a cry for help instead of a crime, it might actually decrease the mortality rate of suicide cases.

Desmond Yfm

They are crying for help. They should be treated with compassion.

Maya Todd