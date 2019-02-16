On Facebook

A writer says that the success of our education system should also be measured by how well it serves those who don't attend private classes.

The education system has to be judged based on how much it helps those who do not attend outside classes.

But then, something has to give. Literacy and numeracy don't come from teaching "creatively". It is the result of sheer hard work, memorisation, and yes, drilling.

Jackson Lee

The true measure of success of education is how successful students are when then grow up in terms of personal, familial, community, career.

Abraham Jacob

This is Singapore. Results mean everything. Efficiency, proficiency, effectiveness are all that matter. Morals, ethics, kindness and experience take a very far back seat.

Eu Jin Kang

Should property type be used as a yardstick for rebates and handouts?

Property type should not be used. It doesn't mean that people who live in five-room flats earn more. These owners could have bought bigger units years ago but were retrenched and are struggling to make ends meet.

Lai Yin Lee

Rebates and handouts should be based on income tax returns per household as this reflects their eligibility to get help. If rebates are based on property tax then property type is proper.

Harry Chia

There is no doubt most people living in private property are better off than most people living in HDB flats.

The system is to help the poor. Any distribution scheme based on HDB room-type makes such distribution easier to manage and fair for most poor families.

Jack Tong

Anyone who has a private property or car should be automatically disqualified.

As Df

Should inward-facing cameras be allowed in private-hire vehicles?

If buses can have them, why not the other forms of transportation?

Decry Hardiyanto Bin Zaidi

Please allow it but with the condition that it be used only by the authorities as investigation material or evidence in court and not to humiliate people or be posted on social media.

Beardy Hulk