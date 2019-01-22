On Facebook

Should O-level and A-level exam scripts be marked in Singapore?

If you want the papers to be marked here, you need to plan out a whole new syllabus system since we are currently using Cambridge's.

And bias is a potential issue, markers may recognise school codes and mark accordingly, which could favour prestigious schools over neighbourhood schools.

Phang Choon Kiat

To uphold the academic rigour and international standing of the O-and A-level exams, they should continue to be marked in Britain by external examiners so that neutrality and impartiality can be maintained.

Au Kah Kay

O-level Chinese and social studies scripts are already being marked locally.

Luke Poon

It comes down to legitimacy. If we wanted to mark scripts locally, it wouldn't be difficult. But without Cambridge's branding, our certificates may not be recognised by foreign institutions.

Toh Ong