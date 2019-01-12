On Facebook

Should popular music be politically correct?

We shouldn't need to be politically correct at all. If someone or something offends you, walk away. I think that's something we have all forgotten as adults.

Jackson Lee

Political correctness can sometimes go overboard, but if you think that means it should be dismissed entirely as people being "too easily offended", then you are making the mistake of throwing the baby out with the bathwater.

Liu INan

I have never taken certain pop songs seriously. They do not deserve to be taken seriously.

Benjamin Chew

Is an outright ban on plastic bags too extreme a move?

Why does the solution always have to be an outright ban? Can't we be persuaded through public education?

Harry Chia

Instead of banning plastic bags, why not reward customers who use their own bags?

Susan Khoo

If you're going to sell the bags anyway, what's the point? If plastic is still going to end up in the landfill, there is no environmental benefit to banning plastic bags. It's just a cheap gimmick. And unlike many countries that have banned plastic bags, we have high-rise garbage chutes. Is there an alternative to plastic bags?

Haziq Rosli