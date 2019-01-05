On Facebook

What changes can be made to our education system to ensure that students accept failure?

It's not about accepting failure, students should instead be taught how to react to failure. It's how you react to adversity that truly defines you, everyone fails at something at some point.

Lionel Nicholas Ong

Every mistake is a better learning experience than any achievement, yet we only seem to celebrate the latter.

Shannon Knight

Emotional quotient (EQ) is essential to life. Schools should spend more time and effort developing EQ in their students. Discuss various life issues with students, and facilitate but do not direct such discussions.

Loh Wai Poon

The system is flawed, schools and even classes are ranked, which leaves no space for students and parents to breathe. Do away with rankings, and allocate schools by distance rather than cut-off points.

Sarbjit Kaur Gill