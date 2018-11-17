On Facebook

What design choices can people make to keep their homes cooler and reduce their air-con usage?

Increase floor-to-ceiling heights and install larger, slower-spinning ceiling fans. These work well in hot countries like Australia to the extent that they are commonly installed in public buildings.

Gabe Chong

Look at the Malay kampung design.

Marwana Suleiman

The old Peranakan terraced houses with high ceilings and long and narrow bodies like a wind tunnel were so cooling.

Loutao Lei

Perhaps HDB architects can relook at some of the old HDB designs of the mature estates. There are staircases at both ends of the block which can help reduce heat penetration or rain water seeping through the walls of the corner units. The blocks should not be constructed too closely together. Also, the height of some blocks should be a few levels lower or higher than the opposite blocks. Midway through the block, build mini-gardens for better air circulation.

Michelle Tan

There is too much concrete, which stores heat during the day and releases it at night. Build fewer buildings with pre-fab concrete, but (this) will increase the cost.

Jimmy Beany