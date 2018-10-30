On Facebook

What do you think should be included in the Great Southern Waterfront developments?

Keppel Club should be allowed to continue its lease. Build more commercial offices and develop it into another CBD. No HDB flats and condominiums.

More entertainment and recreational venues along the waterfront.

Rose Khoo

Whatever you do, just not more condominiums.

Margaret Chong

Water sports activities like fishing, canoeing, kayaking or leisure boating could satisfy many enthusiasts.

Fishing is a healthy hobby for the young and old and should be encouraged towards a healthier lifestyle, and there are many anglers willing to support this due to a lack of legal fishing spots around.

Peter Tan