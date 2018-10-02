On Facebook

Do you think a cashier-free store concept would work in Singapore?

The idea should be experimented with.

Saddar Khan

People can't even park shared bikes responsibly, or return supermarket trolleys after use, or return used plates and trays after meals in hawker centres and fast-food restaurants.

Tan Keng Hua

It will take a long time to perfect it. Our seniors will need to get used to the technology if it appears everywhere.

Sean Low

It is not a wise idea. Just like how cash is still king, cashiers are an almost equal necessity.

Peter Tan

Singaporeans' sense of social responsibility is not there yet.

Pauline Tan

So another job replaced by (machines)?

Irene Liang

I'd prefer to engage with humans as I buy my products.

Shane Wells