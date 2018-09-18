On Facebook

Do you think Singaporeans are wary of activism? Should that change?

Yes and no. Yes, because it's a distraction from what Singaporeans are programmed to do - do well in school to get a good degree, do well in their careers, own a nice property and a car and so on. Activism somehow might hinder these goals. No, because if you look at Facebook comments, you can see some form of activism.

Harry Chia

Of course we need activists! Mr Lee Kuan Yew was a Merdeka activist when he formed the PAP in 1954.

However, activists must fight for the right cause and use the right facts.

Loh Wai Poon

Activism was what created the PAP in 1954. Without activism by students, intellectuals, workers, unions, there would be no PAP.

Richard Tan

What can be done to boost financial literacy for all Singaporeans?

Include financial planning as a non-examinable subject in secondary schools.

Andrew Fann

The Central Provident Fund is a major financial component for all Singaporeans. The board can certainly do more to explain the different schemes clearly to avoid any misunderstandings.

Obed JJ

Is there a lack of civic-mindedness in Singapore? How can Singaporeans be encouraged to be more gracious?

It starts at home, not in school. And it starts when parents start taking responsibility for their kids and being role models instead of palming them off to domestic helpers or grandparents.

Anandh Gopal

Our education system is addressing this and it is a work-in-progress, but developing civic-mindedness cannot be complete without re-enforcement by parents.

Government and community leaders, too, must set an example.

Harry Chia

Blame not the education system. Blame not all the parents... Blame the person who lacks civic-mindedness due to his reluctance to apply what has been learnt and taught.

Michelle Tan