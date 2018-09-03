On Facebook

Should personal mobility device users be allowed to tap public electricity to charge their devices?

If you don't want people to use public electricity, then don't provide a power source or socket.

Muhd Amir

It is not a new phenomenon. Greed is a basic instinct in people. How people are getting access to the power outlets is something town councils have to look into. Of course, stealing is wrong. There is no excuse.

Loh Wai Poon

Increase surveillance and enforcement action. But, don't complain if taxes are raised to recruit more people for these jobs.

Joseph Ng