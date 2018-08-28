On Facebook

Are CashCards a simpler solution than cashless payments through mobile phones?

Agree! Not all folks want to own mobile phones or use them for payment... Why would one want to burden himself with unnecessary costs or worry about his personal information being leaked?

Christine Tiyu

Keep it simple. Make it optional and do not impose cashless payments on everyone. CashCards or cash are all right, as long as they are accepted around Singapore.

Old folk needn't have to worry about apps, passwords and buying phones. The poor also need the money to spend on food, not phones.

Robynn G Lee

Follow the example of Hong Kong's Octopus Card. It can be used for public transport and for cashless payments at many establishments.

Au Kah Kay

CashCards and ez-link cards are much simpler as they don't confuse older folk.

Christian Christopher Kmtan

Phone payments are generally more secure than any card. You need to biometrically authorise payments, unlike cards that have little to no authorisation at all.

Shannon Knight

Is Singapore's hawker culture similar to or different from Malaysia's?

Singapore is much cleaner and our Government is stricter when it comes to hygiene.

I think if Malaysia wants to attract more tourists, its government needs to clean up its corruption and then the hawker centres.

Jay Cheng

No country is exactly like another. Wonton mee made in Hong Kong is not the same as wonton mee in Singapore. This is what is so special about culture. Malaysians may say we eat the same food as them, but we are Singaporeans, right?

Loh Wai Poon

Singapore's hawker centres are unique. There are plenty of "chope" tissue packets and personal belongings like handbags, school bags, shopping bags, mobile phones and laptops left on tables as a sign that the seat or table is taken.

Meiliza Agoes

The food on both sides has common origins but differ in style. Another difference would be the place settings. "Hawkers" in Singapore operate in sanitised and government-planned food centres, whereas hawkers in Malaysia are genuine street hawkers and work wherever they want without government planners intervening.

Westerners would describe the latter as having more "character".

Soo Huai Chien

The size, setting, and regulations are all different. Also, hawker centres and kopitiams are different, right? Malaysia has kopitiams (consisting of movable stalls rather than concrete ones), but I haven't seen hawker centres like ours there.

Lydia Gan

What is there to compare or argue?

Whichever country thinks that it has a good hawker culture should just apply for Unesco recognition.

Fabian Lee