On Facebook

How can banks and other such agencies improve their over-the-phone verification methods?

The bank can send an SMS to the caller with a one-time transaction PIN number. This PIN number must be provided to the client by the bank for authentication.

Thereafter, the client can safely provide their personal information for further verification.

LeAnne Lai Heehee

It is very risky when another party calls you.

It is best that we call the banks or agencies directly, for safety reasons.

Muhammad Dzul Azhan

Use two-factor authentication. An SMS with a PIN number can be sent to the client's registered mobile phone number and the transaction should only be processed if the client provides the correct PIN number.

Au Kah Kay

Banks have a mailbox for each user in their online portals. This should be used for official communication before any calls are made.

Allan Tan

Is air-conditioning a luxury or necessity in Singapore? Why?

It used to be a luxury, but it seems like nowadays it has become a necessity. The reason is simple: It is getting hotter.

Take, for example, our buses. We used to have buses that were not air-conditioned but, today, all buses are fully air-conditioned.

Malcom Ong

Air-conditioning is not a luxury, especially when talking about hospitals. In the ward, if you don't have air-conditioning, the temperature is between 30 deg C and 34 deg C, which is a dangerous range that allows bacteria to multiply and grow rapidly.

Lawrence Teo

My grandmother was hospitalised at Jurong Community Hospital last month. There was no air-conditioning but the room was well ventilated and each bed had a ceiling fan. Even as a visitor, I was not uncomfortable. Sometimes, I prefer no air-conditioning too.

Vicky Chong

I think ventilation is more important. Open up more windows for the smell of fresh air. Get air purifiers if you want to install air-conditioning too.

Kok Mei Hui

I think we cannot answer this question for those who are struggling to make ends meet. To them, it is probably a luxury. I personally think air-conditioning is nice to have, but not a necessity. Powering up the air-conditioning may cool the air for now but this will worsen the global warming issue in the long term.

Col Chow

Install solar panels on the rooftop of every building in Singapore. It won't be a luxury any more once the panels are paid for and generating free electricity.

Poway Kinman

Hospitals should have air-conditioning installed. Whether to turn it on should depend on the weather and the comfort of the patients.

Desmond Sim