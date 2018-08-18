On Facebook

Is Singapore at risk of losing its "heartware" as it progresses?

I would like to think that most in Singapore still have a heart. If only they would look away more often from their mobile devices and take a good, long look at the people around them and think about how their actions impact others.

Pauline Tan

I think (people are) aware of the issue. Singapore is promoting an inclusive society, but that is not progressing fast or far enough.

Loh Wai Poon

How can more women be encouraged to serve NS?

In Singapore, we're definitely ahead in terms of gender equality compared with our neighbours, but we're still transitioning from traditional Asian beliefs, which are often chauvinistic.

Once we get to a level of true gender equality, then it will no longer be a matter of encouraging women to join the military but more of it being a responsibility.

Ismail Tan

I don't think women should serve national service. That isn't the only way they can contribute to the country. Serving NS to prove a point is just meaningless.

NS sets the average Singapore man back by two years in terms of his career... while women the same age have already worked their way up the career ladder.

Singapore is already facing a declining birth rate. Getting women to serve NS would be the final nail in the coffin because that would be delaying progression in the real world and further pushing back the marriage age.

The birth rate will then decline further.

Kor Chin Wee

Offer women who have served NS subsidies in education, priority for employment in government agencies, more childcare bonuses, reliefs as well as housing priority for couples where both the husband and wife have served.

Also, offer women the option of serving in non-combat roles.

Wilson Ong

Do you think features like the koi fish tank outside the Tampines flat add interest to neighbourhoods, or should they be prohibited?

As long as they are not helping mosquitoes to breed or causing an obstruction, leave them alone. Don't kill the creativity and freedom of people.

Anna Pang

It's his unit - if he's happy, I'm fine. A happy neighbour makes a neighbourhood a better place.

Linda Cheong

The answer is: No, this shouldn't be allowed. If it is, others will follow suit and there will be a need to craft different rules and regulations, which will then take away precious time that could be used to address other residents' issues.

The safety of residents might be compromised in the long run if more of such installations are put up.

Notty Gigi