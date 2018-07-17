On Facebook

Has the quality of Grab's services remained the same or deteriorated after its merger with Uber?

Grab just needs to focus on their Grab services of transport. Drop the rest like GrabCycle and GrabFood.

Stella Tam

There is not much difference between Grab and taxis now. Grab's prices are not as attractive as before.

Veron Chan

There is currently no incentive to be loyal to the Grab brand.

If there is surge pricing in place and a taxi is comparable in price and more accessible, for example, outside a bar on a Friday night, where taxis are waiting already, then a rider could choose a taxi.

Ah Kow Tan

Perhaps Grab should start an advertising initiative to woo more advertisers.

Wei Jien Teng