On Facebook

A writer says there is a clear difference between risk-taking and recklessness. Where should the line be drawn?

It's true that recklessness should never be encouraged. But what the SAF has done is not risk-taking - it's training with a purpose and training realistically. If training was risky, we would see a lot more people dying. But we don't. What happened to full-time national serviceman Dave Lee Han Xuan was unfortunate.

Edmund Yong

Reckless decision-makers prefer not to face the reality of their choices. Instead, they ignore the fallout or make excuses for why a particular decision didn't work out. They also make light of the potential for failure.

Sangha Vandana

Being reckless means deliberately ignoring or forgetting safety guidelines that are there in the first place.

Theo De Roza

The difference between being reckless and taking risks is one word: planning.

Peter Tan

I think the writer has misconstrued the problem. We cannot equate training with risk-taking. To do so is to say all activities are risky, which is not a meaningful label. Perhaps the discussion should be on how best to prevent the abuse of the system , and the military already has stringent rules in place to prevent abuse.

Ellen Lim

What should professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) consider when upskilling themselves to enter a different industry?

They should consider picking up skills that are currently "marketable", so as to improve their chances of entering a different industry. Besides that, they should also refine those evergreen skills, such as effective communication. These are basic soft skills that are necessary, regardless of the industry one works in.

Sean Lim

Consider what skills are valued by their target industry and, more importantly, where to acquire these skills. Don't get conned by places that offer lousy courses, whose certificates are not held in high regard by those in the industry.

Eric Ong

Be honest about their capabilities and seriously study the new employment landscape. Then, have the courage and commitment to bridge any gap by upgrading themselves, and to adapt.

Harry Chia

Will age be a hindrance?

For those who have families, how can they pay mortgages, daily expenses without an income?

Short courses, taught in some centres may not necessarily teach relevant skills. Do polytechnics accept uncles or aunties for full-time courses, if they really want to learn new skills? Or, can they apply for only part-time courses?

Some of these issues need to be resolved before we can talk about retraining PMETs so they canmove to another industry.

Yogi Lim