OK to deviate from societal expectations

Young people like myself should realise that life is neither a race nor a competition, and that we should make our own rules and live our own lives.

After completing secondary school, we have to decide what path to take.

Seventeen might not be the best age to make such significant decisions, whether to further our education or to work.

Also, we are expected to marry "the one" in our mid-20s and start a family.

If we are forced to meet these expectations by specific "deadlines", how confident are we to say that we will stick with the course we chose or stay true to the companion we picked?

Therefore, it is important to take the time to understand ourselves and create our own expectations instead of meeting others' - for it is OK to not follow society's expectations.

Janis Ngoh Sim Jet, 17

Polytechnic Year 2 student