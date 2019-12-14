Officer acted bravely to stop rider

The incident in which a Certis Cisco officer kicked a speeding e-scooter rider (Certis officer who kicked PMD rider suspended, Dec 12) needs to be seen in perspective.

The rider was clearly in the wrong. He rode an unregistered personal mobility device that exceeded weight and speed limits on the road, and refused to stop despite repeated calls.

If he escaped, how else would he be caught? If not stopped, he and other offenders would be encouraged to ride in this manner and put others in danger.

The Land Transport Authority should spell out an effective way to catch these offenders.

The rider's actions forced the officer to take this extreme step. By putting himself in harm's way, the officer acted courageously, potentially saving others from being run over by this offender.

Those who worry for the offender should ask why he broke the law in the first place. I hope the officer can be allowed to resume his duty.

Hee Ching Long