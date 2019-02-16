Offering support to HIV patients will reduce leak's impact

I agree with senior health correspondent Salma Khalik (People hold power to fight stigma, show compassion, Feb 13).

While some people felt that the Ministry of Health (MOH) should have informed the public earlier about the HIV data leak, I support MOH's decision not to do so, especially as the ministry had assessed the threat to be contained.

There is still a lot of prejudice against people with HIV. Imagine the mental stress on them if MOH had released the news.

There are already rumours of HIV-infected people wanting to commit suicide. I believe this was MOH's primary concern when it first knew of the breach too.

The only way to stop Mikhy Farrera Brochez from threatening to release the information is if Singaporeans are supportive of HIV-infected people and do not discriminate against them.

We should not be blaming MOH when this is the act of two selfish individuals.

Pang Shi Jie