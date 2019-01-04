Offer free travel passes to those above 80

It is laudable that the Government has given transport vouchers to help needy families cope with their transport expenditure (Small mercies in one of the biggest fare hikes in years; Oct 31, 2018).

Many people from the Pioneer Generation have benefited from this handout.

Perhaps the Government could consider giving free transport passes to those above 80 years old.

This will relieve them of some of their daily expenses and encourage more family bonding time too, as these people will be able to travel for free to visit their friends and relatives.

With free travel passes, they will also be encouraged to move around more and can engage in more activities, which may keep dementia and depression at bay.

Tan Keong Boon