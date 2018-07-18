oBike's behaviour undesirable

It was disappointing to learn that oBike users will most likely lose their deposits (oBike users unlikely to get deposits back; June 27).

Consumers were asked to place a deposit in case they misused the bikes. However, oBike's website promised a refund of the deposit when the user chose to discontinue the service.

Now, they are going against their word. This might even affect customers' attitudes towards other similar services or companies that require a deposit before usage.

Wee Wen Xin, 17

Polytechnic Year 1 student