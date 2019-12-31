Number of delinquent loans may be higher than reported

I am glad to know that many Singaporeans are able to curb their spending, despite the many credit facilities dished out easily by financial institutions (Number of highly indebted borrowers falls by 40%, Dec 29).

One of the main factors cited is the credit limit imposed in June, which capped unsecured borrowing at 12 times a borrower's monthly income.

However, I noticed that many banks are willing to let borrowers transfer their loans to their banks at low or even no interest cost.

If the transfer is effected, is this loan deemed as one that is not delinquent, as a fresh term for the loan is effected?

This action only makes many loans appear non-delinquent when, in fact, they may be many days overdue.

Foo Sing Kheng