NSEWL train timetables to get better

We thank Mr Peh Chwee Hoe for his feedback (Simple tweaks that could make MRT more efficient; Oct 30).

Train operations on the North-South and East-West lines (NSEWL), while not driverless like Circle Line train operations, have transited to a new signalling system since the middle of last year.

The new system controls the speed, distance between trains and how long a train stays at the platform. The opening and closing of train doors are controlled by this computerised signalling system.

It is not, as Mr Peh noted, " left to the discretion of the drivers".

We expect improvements to the NSEWL train timetables, implemented as part of the new signalling system, to result in better connectivity for commuters at interchange stations.

However, due to the high frequency of trains, we may not always be able to synchronise the timetables, as even a minor delay to one train can cause delays for all subsequent trains.

SMRT will continue to work with the Land Transport Authority on improving connectivity at interchange stations as part of wider efforts to improve journeys.

Lee Ling Wee

Chief Executive Officer

SMRT Trains