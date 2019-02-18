Notice periods for employers and employees should be same

We thank Mr Sean Patrick for his letter (What is MOM's position on 'unequal' notice periods?, Feb 4).

Under the Employment Act, the notice period must be the same for both the employer and employee.

This is based on the principle of reciprocity, and balances the interests of both parties.

It is an offence under the Act to have unequal notice periods in an employment contract.

From April 1, all employees will be covered under the core provisions of the Act.

If their employment contracts, including those signed before April 1 this year, state a notice period, it will need to be the same for both the employer and employee.

Employers should review the employment terms stated in their employment contracts, including the length of notice period, to ensure compliance with the Employment Act.

If the notice period is not stated in the contract, or was not previously agreed on by the employer and employee, the notice period stipulated under the Act applies.

Contact MOM or visit the website for more information on the Act: (https://www.mom.gov.sg/ employment-practices/ employment-act).

Then Yee Thoong

Divisional Director

Labour Relations and Workplaces Division

Ministry of Manpower