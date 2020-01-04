Not wise to hire managers with no knowledge of local work environment

Singaporeans should be given more than a fair chance to be hired (Update to rules that deter discrimination against S'poreans in hiring practices, Jan 2).

Given the fast-changing corporate landscape, rules need to be updated to strongly deter discrimination against Singaporeans when hiring.

I find it unacceptable that some companies continue to hire foreigners for managerial and executive positions, for which we have capable and qualified Singaporeans.

It is not a good practice to have a foreigner without any knowledge of the local work environment and culture to head a department in a company. He may not be fully aware of the mindset and aspirations of his charges.

Disagreements and unhappiness may arise in the workplace and negatively impact the organisation.

Enlightened companies prefer to engage Singaporeans for the simple reason that they can relate better with their bosses and understand their expectations.

As for firms that favour hiring foreigners, it is important for the Manpower Ministry to find out their reasons for doing so.

I believe that these employers do not wish to be on the watchlist if they can help it.

Jeffrey Law Lee Beng