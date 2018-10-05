Not way for Govt to act in a market economy

It is shocking that the Government is resorting to legislation to compel companies to pay bonuses to cleaners (Cleaning firms must pay cleaners annual bonus from 2020; Oct 3).

The issue is not about the work conditions of cleaners or any group of workers.

It is about a government in a supposedly market economy intervening by the force of law in the management of private companies in a most intrusive way, in terms of not only how much they should pay their workers, but now also in what manner they should do so.

What if a company has fallen on hard times? What if a worker underperforms?

What if a company prefers to average out the bonus and spread its payment monthly along with salaries? Should it be made to close down by the force of law?

Does this country still believe in the principle that those who risk their own fortunes to set up enterprises and create jobs should be left alone to mind their own business and face the consequences of their own decisions?

Cheng Shoong Tat