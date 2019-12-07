Forum: Not too much to expect efficient and comfortable public transport

Unlike Mr Phillip Tan Fong Lip (Be realistic about public transport improvements, Dec 5), I do not think it is too much to expect efficient and comfortable public transport meeting the needs and wants of the people.

In fact, I second the suggestions made by Mr Andrew Seow Chwee Guan (Tweak bus-stop shelter design, Nov 26) to improve bus shelter designs to protect commuters from the elements.

It is not just rain that affects commuters.

The shelters often do not give adequate cover, so the seats are either wet when it rains or too hot to sit on in the heat of the day.

Some bus shelters are also designed with large bulky pillars or other objects that block commuters' view of arriving buses.

On Mr Tan's view on paying a premium, I, for one, do not mind doing so if it means enjoying better-quality public transport. He mentions that our public transport system is world-class and asks if we must make it immaculate. I think we should, as long as we are able to afford it, given the many benefits for the millions of commuters who rely on it.

Mr Tan also suggests that we "live with a little inconvenience", but why should we, when there are improvements that can be made?

It is not a matter of how frequent downpours are, but rather of making better use of public funds to construct better and more user-friendly infrastructure, with more thought given to functionality and practicality.

Kevin Tan