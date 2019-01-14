Not Senoko Energy's aim to impose marketing pitch

We thank Mr Sim Eng Cheong for his letter (Ensure electricity suppliers' registration complies with PDPA; Dec 31, 2018).

At Senoko Energy, we observe the Personal Data Protection Act and protect the privacy of our customers' information.

It was never our intent to require consent for marketing purposes.

We wanted to only serve our customers better and provide added value to them.

We also do not share our customers' data with third parties without their consent.

Our intent was to provide our customers with relevant energy information, updates on our products and services and receive customer feedback.

Customers can also choose their preferred marketing communications under the app's marketing preferences.

We have since tweaked Senoko Energy's online registration page. Customers can now choose whether they want to receive our marketing communications when signing up with us.

Terry Toh

Senior Vice-President

(Legal & Compliance)

Senoko Energy