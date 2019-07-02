Not publishing photos may embolden potential terrorists

Ms Florence Veronica Minjoot is right to argue that reports on radicalised individuals in Singapore be accompanied by photos of them (Why not show photos of radicalised three?, July 1).

Due to the potential chaos and carnage that such individuals could inflict on society with their plans to carry out attacks on the public, this violation of the trust between citizens should be treated as seriously as crimes such as the possession of arms.

Not publishing their photos may give others the mistaken idea that terrorism is a less serious crime, which may embolden potential terrorists.

Nordin Amat