Not 'lowly' to speak Singlish

Most, if not all, Singaporeans know and speak Singlish. Speaking Singlish is not something to be looked down upon.

Singlish is unique to Singapore. There is a difference between speaking in Singlish and having poor English.

Many have classified those who speak Singlish as those who do not know proper English.

Singlish comprises a mixture of English, Mandarin, Tamil, Malay and other local dialects. This shows the mastery over different languages that Singaporeans possess.

Singaporeans certainly know how to speak proper English due to our good education system.

I believe Singlish is part of our Singaporean culture, and gives us a sense of belonging.

Hence, it should not be considered lowly to speak Singlish.

Stacey Ho Ling Ying, 15

Secondary 3 student