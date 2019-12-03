Not just fighting spirit that the Young Lions lack

Singapore's football players' standing among Asean countries was aptly pointed out after a loss to Indonesia (Uphill task for Singapore, Nov 29).

They have now played three games and failed to score even one goal.

Fandi Ahmad used to lament frequently after a loss that our boys lack the spirit to last a 90-minute match. I think what they lack is not only the fighting spirit, but also fitness, intelligence and aggressiveness on the field.

The Young Lions are now virtually out of the SEA Games. After their final game, Fandi and his boys can start packing and return to Singapore. They will walk meekly away from the airport's departure gate, with no fans to greet them, cheer them or give them high-fives.

Neo Poh Goon