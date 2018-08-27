While Irfan Fandi's unwillingness to move beyond his comfort zone will have damaging effects on the way professional football clubs perceive players from our country from now on, not all Singaporean footballers are mentally weak (S'pore footballers not 'mentally ready'; Aug 22).

The offer of a contract with Sporting Braga's Under-23 squad gave Irfan the opportunity to compete at one of the highest levels in Europe.

This makes his rejection of the offer, owing to loneliness and standard contract terms for young footballers, rather astonishing.

However, a Singaporean footballer not lacking in drive or talent is Ben Davis, who already has a professional contract with Fulham.

He is the first Singaporean to be offered a professional contract by an English Premier League club.

Davis is poised to bring glory to his country by playing in the best supported league in the world; a place that no Singaporean has ever been in.

Another good example is the footballer who holds the record for the most international matches played for the Lions - Daniel Bennett, who obtained citizenship in 2002.

Bennett, who was born in England but has lived in Singapore since he was two years old, helped Wrexham Football Club win the Football Association of Wales Premier Cup and secure promotion to the English second division.

He rejected a new contract by the club to return to Singapore to represent our national team, and remains the first Singaporean to play professionally in England.

Edmund Khoo Kim Hock