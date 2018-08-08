Not all influencers are good role models

When the word "influencer" is mentioned, people tend to think of good looks and sponsorship deals.

As there are so many perceived perks of being an influencer, many teens, some as young as 13 or 14 years old, aspire to be one.

They may join platforms on social media to gain fame and attention quickly. An example of such a platform is Sginstababes, where photos of girls in skimpy outfits are featured.

Young teens should be educated that influencers may portray a certain look or lifestyle that may not be true in real life.

It is also important for these teens to understand they must not misuse social media by trying to gain inappropriate attention from the public.

Tanisha Tan, 19

Polytechnic student