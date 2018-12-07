No winners in tit-for-tat battles

I agree with Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan and Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin on the disputes between Singapore and Malaysia over airspace and territorial waters (Observers see disputes continuing for some time; Dec 5).

Both countries must realise that tit-for-tat battles, like what is happening between the United States and China, will result in no winners. Eventually, there will be turbulence within Asean that will damage the growth of the region.

Singapore was lenient to Malaysia when it asked for a postponement of the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail project, and did not impose a penalty.

Hence, Malaysia should think twice about bringing up any political issues with Singapore.

I hope that both countries can deal with these issues amicably for the sake of the region and its people, and that the hard work our predecessors put in that allowed both nations to prosper will not go to waste.

Gabriel Ong