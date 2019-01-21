No-smoking zones may be provocative

While the no-smoking zone in Orchard Road is commendable, there are better ways to prevent youth from picking up smoking (Snuffing out an unhealthy habit in Singapore; Jan 6).

Implementing no-smoking zones could be problematic as enforcement actions could generate unhappiness and anger among smokers. This may even lead to physical assault or injuries.

My schoolmates and I, over the past three years, have advocated the Tobacco Free Generation approach, which encourages youth to be part of the tobacco-free generation, to students in the Philippines.

I believe this approach is more effective in preventing youth from smoking than provoking them with limits and bans.

Poh Yong Hao, 17

Junior college year 1 student

