No shame in repeating a year

There should be no shame in dropping out of the Integrated Programme or repeating a year in junior college (The shame of dropping out of the Integrated Programme; Dec 30, 2018).

Just a couple of months ago, one of my teachers told my JC1 class that if we feel that we are not comfortable with the JC1 curriculum topics, we can choose to repeat a year to master the fundamental academic concepts, even if we meet the criteria for promotion to JC2.

She emphasised that life is a long journey, and that one additional year of education is insignificant compared with a person's lifespan and can be just what some of us need to lay a solid foundation for the future.

I found this to be very insightful.

All of us have different learning capabilities. We should do what is best for ourselves instead of succumbing to the pressures of our competitive society.

Lim Si En, 17

Junior college Year 2 student

