No room in S'pore for large predators to roam freely

The Straits Times' coverage on the Sungei Kadut crocodile makes interesting reading (Croc concerns: Past and future, July 6).

It would also be good to know the views of the public and those who hike in nature reserves.

While the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres) has been doing a great job in the protection of animals, it may occasionally lose sight of the risks wild animals pose to people.

We should not be so blinded by our love for wild animals as to let large man-eating predators like crocodiles roam free in even a small corner of Singapore.

The authorities responsible for wildlife management have already made arrangements for the crocodile to be housed in a crocodile farm.

That is the best solution.

If any organisation fears that the farm will renege on its agreement to keep the crocodile alive and well, it should take over the responsibility of keeping the animal on its own premises.

The authorities must always make public safety the priority.

Acres must be more realistic if it wants to earn public support.

Lim Ang Yong