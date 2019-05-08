No reason to budge from anti-smoking stand

Mr Lyon Chua Wei Jie asked for the authorities to better understand smokers, why they still smoke and how they could quit (Time to review thinking on tobacco control, May 6).

Perhaps, Mr Chua should first recognise that while smoking provides zero benefit to the smokers, it causes immense risks to the health of both the smokers as well as people around them, not to mention contributing to air pollution.

With this understanding, why should the need arise to explore other tobacco products while we are trying to eliminate this habit altogether?

And for the very reason that it's difficult for some smokers to quit, the authorities have been trying very hard to discourage people, especially the young ones, from picking up the habit.

Numerous programmes are available for smokers to seek help if they are determined to quit.

Long gone are the days when holding a cigarette looked chic for women, and rugged for men.

Tan Pin Ho