'No plastic bag' trial a study of consumer sentiment

We refer to the letters commenting on FairPrice's "No Plastic Bag" trial initiative and thank readers for their feedback and suggestions as well as their encouragement on our ongoing sustainability efforts.

We are heartened by the renewed awareness and robust discussion on addressing the perennial issue of plastic bag usage and waste. FairPrice has always adopted a proactive approach towards reducing our carbon footprint as well as in developing initiatives to ensure a sustainable future for our planet.

Our holistic plastic bag management programme is a four-pronged approach to reduce plastic bag usage.

This includes:

• Reviewing internal processes to trim plastic bag packaging

• Enhancing environmentally friendly bagging practices

• Educating and engaging shoppers to reduce use of plastic bags

• Partnering with strategic stakeholders to raise the environmental consciousness of consumers.

For the upcoming "No Plastic Bag" trial (Sept 16 to Oct 16) that will be conducted at seven of our selected stores, we aim to better understand consumers' behaviour and gather public response through a consumer sentiment study that will be conducted independently.

During this trial, plastic bags will not be available freely at the stores to encourage shoppers to "Bring-Your-Own-Bag".

Nonetheless, should customers need plastic bags, they may purchase them at 20 cents per transaction at the selected supermarkets and 10 cents per transaction at the selected convenience stores, where an adequate number of bags will be given to bag all their purchases. All proceeds will be donated to the Singapore Children's Society and The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.

All of us have a part to play in protecting the environment, and we can start by cultivating the habit to bring our own bag when we shop and reduce the use of plastic bags over time.

Jonas Kor

Director, Corporate Communications and Brand

NTUC FairPrice