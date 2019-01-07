No need to worry about 4G leadership

The process of leadership renewal in Singapore does not happen overnight. Current leaders slowly expose younger leaders to more responsibilities over time, allowing them to adapt to the heavy load of taking Singapore forward, instead of throwing them into the deep end, where any mistake made would have serious consequences.

Singapore's method of leadership renewal has already proved its worth twice, with transitions spanning four decades. Thus, one might even call it foolproof, and Singaporeans should have no reason to worry about the fourth-generation leadership.

Torance Tan Ying Liang, 14

Secondary 2 student