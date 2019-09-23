No need to go on leave to be a good father

Let us not get confused between "paternal involvement" and "paternity leave" (Paternal involvement a need, not a choice, Sept 17).

No one will disagree that paternal involvement is a must, even without any research carried out.

Both parents have to do their part, not for a matter of weeks, but throughout the growing-up years of the child.

This is unlike paternity leave of a few weeks.

New fathers are old enough to decide whether they need to take that leave to be a good father.

Also, some may feel that it is not necessary to be on leave to be a good father.

Sometimes, data obtained from studies elsewhere cannot be applied directly in our local context, as it may cause more harm than good.

For example, Denmark has a high take-up of paternity leave, but its divorce rate is also among the highest in Western Europe.

Generally, Singaporean men are good fathers.

Since decades ago, when paternity leave was unheard of and there was maternity leave of only 28 days, fathers in most double-income families have been helping with the bringing up of children.

Let us not cause women of marriageable age to avoid marriage, thinking that the duty of bringing up children would fall squarely on their shoulders unless their husbands take paternity leave of a few weeks to be trained for that task.

Yeo Boon Eng