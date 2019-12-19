No need for sticker, just ask for a seat

What a sad commentary on a people who need some "official sticker" to yield a seat to someone who needs it more (Improve 'yellow sticker' priority seating scheme, Dec 16).

We should not need government chaperoning and chiding with an "official" sticker to become a more considerate and compassionate society.

If we need a seat on a bus or train, we should just simply and politely ask for one.

And if the person asked is reluctant for whatever reason to yield the seat, then the nearby passengers can do so.

When this happens we can then honestly say we have made some progress as a civilisation.

Thomas Lee Hock Seng (Dr)