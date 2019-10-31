Forum: No need for online vitriol against condo resident

I am disappointed by the many negative comments online aimed at the man who hurled vulgarities at his Whampoa condominium's security guard in a video that went viral (Security union, groups back officer abused by condo resident, Oct 28).

Some of these comments are as profane as, if not more than, the words the man used.

Without doubt, what the person involved said to the security guard was rude, wrong and even illegal.

But he was caught by surprise by the condo rules about parking fees for visitors.

We need to understand that the incident occurred during Deepavali festivities, an important religious event.

I have lived in a condo and have also visited the condos of many friends. I do not recall being asked to pay for parking.

I would probably be equally shocked and upset if I were suddenly asked to do so.

Instead of cursing and making rude comments, Singaporeans should show kindness, gentleness and a forgiving attitude.

We should perhaps learn from the security guards involved, who were firm but courteous despite the man's rudeness.

Desmond Wai (Dr)