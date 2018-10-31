No need for 24/7 hawker centres

While it is reasonable for some hawker centres, such as those near factories with people doing shift work, to be open for 24 hours, the same does not apply for those centres in residential areas (Does it pay to have 24-hour hawker centres?; Oct 21).

People who need a quiet place to chat can do so at a void deck, and those who need an air-conditioned place to study can do so at fast-food joints.

Additionally, having to operate a stall for a whole day may discourage young adults from becoming hawkers. The heavy toll on the health of hawkers, such as from sleep deprivation, is another deterrent. This does not bode well for the future of our hawker culture.

David Lim Kang W ei, 15,

Secondary 3 Student