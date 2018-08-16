No change to one-stop approach for animal-linked feedback

We thank Mr Phillip Tan Fong Lip for his letter (Give details on NParks' new animal-related functions; Aug 8).

Currently, if the public has any feedback regarding animal encounters or animal-related issues, they can approach the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA), the first responder for animal-related feedback.

If there are animal-related issues beyond AVA's purview, it will work with relevant agencies, including the National Parks Board (NParks), to coordinate and handle these matters.

But from April 1 next year, a new Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) will be formed under NParks.

AVS will then take over AVA's current role as the first responder for animal-related feedback, so this one-stop approach will continue.

With the transfer of animal-related functions to NParks and the formation of AVS, NParks will be able to combine its expertise in wildlife conservation with AVA's in animal health and management to better manage increasingly complex human-animal interactions.

AVS will also be the main touch-point to support pet owners, businesses in the pet trade, and animal welfare groups.

It will continue to uphold high standards in animal welfare and health, as well as engage stakeholders and industry partners to fine-tune animal-related regulations and processes.

In the interim, AVA and NParks will continue to work together to ensure a smooth transition.

Chan Khar Liang

Senior Director, Infrastructure

Ministry of National Development