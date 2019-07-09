No action taken over stagnant water on path for two months

In May, I called the National Environment Agency (NEA) hotline (1800-2255-632) about stagnant water on the grass path running parallel to Permai Residences, from a short distance away from Keramat Bukit Kasita to the end of the path near the bus stop in Kampong Bahru Road opposite Keppel Distripark.

Some portion of the path appears to collect water.

The area near the bus bay is always littered with soil and water. Once in a while, the authorities will clean up the mess, but this has always proved to be a stopgap measure that does not solve the problem.

During my phone conversation with NEA, there was some haggling over whether the scope of responsibility lay with the town council, NEA, or some other party.

In the end, NEA said that if my call needed to be directed to another party, it would do so.

It has been two months since I called, and nothing has been done to clear the stagnant water or level the patch of grass. And now I see this headline in The Sunday Times - "Call for public to do more in dengue fight as infections rise" (July 7).

I, representing the public, have done my part.

But where is the action from the public service?

Noel Low